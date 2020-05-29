Bank of Maldives to Provide Appointment-based Services

Bank of Maldives (BML) will be open for services not available via online or self-banking services, from 08th June 2020 on Monday, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 9:30, am to 2:00 pm.
To ensure that services are provided in line with social distancing and safety measures announced by the Health Protection Agency (HPA), BML will be serving customers through pre-booked appointments with limited numbers of slots per day.
Appointments can be made the day before each working day, eg for Monday, appointments will be available for booking from 12:00 am on Sunday via BML’s appointment portal or by an SMS.
To make an appointment, customers can submit a request via BML’s online Appointment Portal or through SMS:
- Appointment Portal
Available on the BML website, select the branch or service centre you would like to visit and submit a request. Once an appointment is successfully made, Maldives Police Service will send a permit via SMS with your appointment time to visit the Bank.
Send an SMS to 455 with the following details, each written on a new line:
Branch / Service Centre Keyword
ID card number/ Passport number (for foreigners)
Name
Current Address
Once an appointment is successfully made, Maldives Police Service will send a permit via SMS with your appointment time to visit the Bank.
BML advises customers to wear a mask, use hand sanitizers, to bring their own pen, and to observe strict social distancing when visiting BML branches for service.
