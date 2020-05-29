NFME to Host Tailoring Construction Industry Under New Normal Webinar

This is the second episode of webinar series “Tailoring the construction Industry Under the new normal.” conducted by NFME on how to navigate in the new norm and tailor a new reality, focusing on different construction industries of the Maldives.
The webinar will take place on 10th June at 16:30hrs local time. This episode can be watched live on Facebook by the link www.facebook.com/MVEmployers
The expert panellists for this episode include:
- Mr Abdulla Mohamed (Managing Director of Amin Construction)
- Mr Hassan Shameem (Managing Director of Inoca Pvt Ltd)
- Mr Adam Azim (Chief Executive officer of Maldives Transport and Contracting Company)
- Mr Suhail Ahmed (Managing Director of Housing Development Corporation)
The webinar series is facilitated by the Federation’s President, Mr Mohamed Ali Janah
Full details are available at the link below:
Advertisements
Source URL: Corporate Maldives
Leave a Reply