Auditor General’s Office to Host Webinar For Auditors and Accountants

In the view of starting a dialogue on being prepared for the new norm in the post-COVID-19 scenario, the Institute of Audit and Assurance (IAA) of Auditor General’s Office hosts an interactive webinar.

The panellist for the webinar includes President of MNACI Mr Mohamed Ali Janah, MP and Chair of Economic Committee Mr Mohamed Rasheed Hussain, Registrar of Companies MED Ms Mariyam Visam, Managing Director of MMPRC Mr Thoyyib Mohamed, and Cheif Financial Budget Executive, MoF, Mr. Ahmed Saruvash Adam.

The discussion on post-COVID-19 preparedness will be moderated by Assistant Auditor General of AGO Mr Hussain Niyazy.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, 14th May 2020.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives