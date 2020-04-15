COVID-19 Updates For 14th May

The total number of positive cases in Maldives has reached 955, with 911 active cases, 40 recoveries, and 4 fatalities.

Announcements by HPA

HPA has reported 51 new cases of COVID-19.

Maldives reported its 4th death due to COVID-19. The 88-year-old local man had passed away while admitted in the ICU unit of Dharumavantha Hospital. The deceased is the widowed spouse of the first person to die from COVID-19 in the Maldives.

The lockdown imposed on Greater Male’ Area has been extended by an additional 14 days.

3 of 7 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 during random testing have not been contact traced yet.

Responding to rumours that expats positive for COVID-19 had left on the Indian navy ship that arrived in the Maldives recently, Mabrook said authorities had not been informed about any such cases.

Male’ streets are now fogged daily to prevent the spread of dengue fever due to changes in weather.

ADK has begun installation of a PCR machine to start COVID-19 testing services.

Chief Medical Officer at ADK Hospital, Dr. Abdulla Niyaf highlighted that with the installation of the machine, over 500 tests for COVID-19 can be carried out at the hospital daily. He further stated that the machines will take about 3-4 hours to process the results.

Tourism Ministry turns 3 more resorts to quarantine facilities.

Tourism Minister Ali Waheed has announced that three more resorts have been changed to quarantine facilities for people stranded in Male’.

The three new resorts changed as quarantine facilities are: H. Dh. Hondafushi, F. Filitheyo, and M. Medhufushi.

Finland reopens schools despite virus warnings.

Schools have reopened in Finland after eight weeks of coronavirus lockdown despite warnings from the teacher’s union it may not be totally safe for its staff or the children. Schools will be re-opened with strict social distancing regulation in place, according to Officials.

WHO warns that COVID-19 may never go away.

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan has said that COVID-19 may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away just like HIV. He further stated that the population around the world may have to learn to with it.

He also said that it would take a “massive effort” to curb the virus even if a vaccine was found

Philippines braces for strong typhoon amid coronavirus emergency.

The Philippines has begun work on evacuating tens of thousands of people as a strong typhoon roars towards the country. Authorities have said that social distancing will be nearly impossible for residents staying in emergency shelters. Some shelters are now serving as quarantine facilities, and they may have to be turned back into emergency storm shelters.

Burundi orders top WHO official to leave the country.

Burundi’s Foreign Ministry has issued a letter ordering the expulsion of the top WHO representative in the country and three other experts coordinating the COVID-19 response. In the letter, the ministry did not state any reason as to why the expulsion has been ordered.

