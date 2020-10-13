A Diving Platform to be Established at Male` Swimming Track

Swimming Association of Maldives is looking for parties to establish a diving platform at Male` City Swimming Track.

The announcement stated that those parties that meet the requirements can apply for bidding and interested parties need to register at the Association on 19th and 20th of October.

While parties are required to pay MVR 20,000 as bid security for the project, the bidding will be taking place on October 27th.

