The Maldives to collaborate with Japan and UNDP in COVID-19 recovery

The Government of Maldives today received a grant aid package from the Government of Japan aimed at assisting the country overcome the present challenges that are in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and to help the Maldives gear up towards recovery.

The grant aid package amounts to MVR 21,740,400 and will benefit the Government of Maldives and the Maldivian entrepreneurs, as it looks forward to opening up the economy post-lockdown. It will also enable greater investments to address and diversify the economic base while exploring new avenues of entrepreneurship and contributing to the overall objective of stimulating economic growth in the long-term.

The Government of Maldives thanks UNDP for its efforts in securing the funding, and the Government of Japan for its grant aid. Japan continues to be an important bilateral development partner of the Maldives. Discussions are currently ongoing between the two Governments for a project to assist the Maldives to increase the capacities of health service providers in the country to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Government of Japan provided a grant of MVR 5,346,000 for UNICEF Maldives, and MVR 2,775,000 for Maldives Red Crescent to assist the Government of Maldives in its efforts to respond to COVID-19.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives