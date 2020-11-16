World’s Biggest Online Talent Competition, Little Buddy Talentz Has Inaugurated in Maldives!

The world’s biggest online talent competition, Little Buddy Talentz has been inaugurated in the Maldives on Sunday.

The virtual inauguration ceremony was held via Zoom on Sunday morning and was attended by chief guest Minister of Education Aishath Ali.

Little Buddy Talentz is an online creative platform to give youngsters in the age group of 2.5 years to 18 years the chance to showcase their talent on a global level. It is open for participants from anywhere in the Maldives.

This online contest will gauge the innate talent and expose the calibre of the participants in 4 activities – Drawing, Dance, Singing and Instrumental Music.

The contestants are classified into four different age groups of:

A – 2.5 years to 5 years

B – 6 years to 10 years

C – 11 years to 13 years

D – 14 years to 18 years

Each participant needs to upload their two minutes of videos or images, showcasing their talent. A panel comprising of the eminent jury including Ms Mariyam Unoosha, Singer and Songwriter; RoboMan, Dancer & Performer and Ms Soumya Sudheesh, Artist & Esthetic Painter, will judge the talent and declare the winners.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives