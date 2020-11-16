Ooredoo Maldives Launches Maldives’ First Ever Commitment Based Prepaid Plans!

Ooredoo Maldives yesterday launched its new Prepaid plans, “Aachaa Prepaid”. The all-new Prepaid is also the first-ever commitment based Prepaid plans in the Maldives offering customers exciting monthly benefits for twelve months, six months and three months.

The company says since the emergence of the global pandemic, use of internet has increased as it has become essential to stay connected with friends and family, for work, education and many other important activities. To support this increased need for data by customers, it has announced three exciting offers for prepaid customers, enabling added conveniences and increased opportunity to enjoy the internet with Ooredoo by eliminating the need to recharge often.

“We are excited to launch “Aachaa Prepaid”, the first-ever commitment based Prepaid plans in the Maldives. These plans will offer great value and is ideal for customers who do not want to recharge often and enjoy plans with longer validity. We are constantly innovating our products and services to provide our customers with better experiences and great value and conveniences with affordable prices.” Ooredoo Maldives Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Hussain Niyaz.

Ooredoo Prepaid customers are eligible can now enjoy the all-new Aachaa Prepaid Packs:

Aachaa Prepaid Pack Price Monthly Benefit Validity 3 months MVR 750 – 2.5 GB data allowance

– Unlimited Ooredoo calls

– 25 mins to other local networks

– 50 free local SMS 3 months 6 months MVR 1500 – 3 GB data allowance

– Unlimited Ooredoo calls

– 50 mins to other local networks

– 100 free local SMS 6 months 12 months MVR 3000 – 3.5 GB data allowance

– Unlimited Ooredoo calls

– 100 mins to other local networks

– 200 free local SMS 12 months

To activate the Aachaa Prepaid plans customers can:

Visit Ooredoo App via http://ore.do/app

Send SMS with keyword ‘3′ to 5555 (for three months plan), ‘6’ to 5555 (for six months plan) and ’12’ to 5555 (for twelve months plan).

Dial *929*1#.

Similarly, new customers can activate a Standard Prepaid plan from Ooredoo Shop or Ooredoo Partner Shops and upgrade to an Aachaa Prepaid Plan via Ooredoo App, SMS or *929*1#.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives