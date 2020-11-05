Emirates offers UAE travellers to plan an all-inclusive getaway to the Maldives

UAE travellers can take advantage of UAE National Day holiday and book an all-inclusive getaway to the Maldives

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Nov-17 — /Travel PR News/ — Emirates is offering UAE travellers a chance to plan an all-inclusive getaway to the Maldives during the UAE National Day holidays. Book now and unwind at some of the best hotels in the world. Enjoy stunning white sand beaches under blue skies, water sports, underwater exploration and world-class spas.

The offers include all-inclusive holiday packages at hand-picked properties. Travellers to the Maldives will enjoy a five-star holiday experience starting from AED 4,879 per person in Economy Class and AED 15,929 in Business Class at the Riu Atoll for a 3-night stay.

Other five star participating hotels in the offer include Sun Siyam Iru Fushi starting at AED 4,999 per person where children can also stay free; Oblu Select at Sangeli, Maldives starting at AED 6,689 including complimentary return speedboat transfer; as well as Anantara Kihavah starting at AED 8,899 with a complimentary upgrade to an overwater pool villa.

The offer is valid for bookings made from today until 28 November 2020, for travel between 29 November and 6 December 2020.

Take advantage of this offer and treat yourself to an exceptional break with a seamless end-to-end customer journey. For more information on travel entry requirements to the Maldives, click here.

Free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 December 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 December 2020) and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: http://www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Dubai residents can check the latest travel requirements at www.emirates.com/returntoDubai.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :