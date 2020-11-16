Love Island’s Georgia Harrison wears a string bikini during getaway to the Maldives

She’s spent the past several days indulging in some winter sunshine in the Maldives, as much of the UK has been plunged into a second COVID-19 lockdown.

And Georgia Harrison treated her Instagram followers to quite the eyeful on Monday, when she shared a snap of herself showing off her enviably peachy posterior.

The former Love Island star, 25, looked sensational as she relaxed in a blur string bikini while lying on a deck and catching up on some reading in the sunshine.

Cheeky! Georgia Harrison treated her Instagram followers to quite the eyeful on Monday, when she shared a snap of herself showing off her enviably peachy posterior in the Maldives

Overlooking the Indian Ocean as she relaxed atop crisp white linen, the reality star wrote: Happy Monday everyone… May you have a magical week full of endless opportunities love from @cocoonmaldives @paradisemaldives.’

Days earlier, Georgia displayed her sensational physique in a slinky pink bikini as she enjoyed a glass of wine on her sun-soaked holiday on Wednesday.

The brunette beauty also set pulses racing earlier in the day as she donned a black two-piece for a skipping workout at the Paradise Islands Resort.

Carefree! Days earlier, Georgia displayed her sensational physique in a slinky pink bikini as she enjoyed a glass of wine on her sun-soaked holiday on Wednesday

Georgia, who escaped the UK before it was plunged into lockdown at the start of the month, complemented her vibrant bikini with a pink hairband..

The stunning reality star opted for a soft make-up look as she posed in front of the turquoise waters at her luxury resort.

Also on Tuesday, Georgia displayed her toned abs in a black sports bra and thong as she captured her workout on her Instagram story.

The reality star wore a black cap and a matching pair of trainers while she styled her blonde locks into a ponytail.

Holiday mode: The former Love Island star, 25, complemented her vibrant bikini with a pink hairband as she enjoyed a glass of wine at the Paradise Islands Resort

Georgia also shared a clip of herself wearing a blue bikini and a matching crop top as she went for a dive in the sea.

The star has been documenting her sunny getaway after jetting to the Maldives with her mother Louise just days before lockdown.

Georgia was recently forced to hit back at trolls who accused of flouting the lockdown, insisting they’d both been tested before flying to the ‘safe and beautiful’ island.

Georgia had risked ruffling fans’ feathers by bragging about her last-minute trip away as she joked about avoiding weeks of panic-buying by heading off for the idyllic break.

Beauty: Georgia showed how she has been keeping fit during her trip as she shared a video of herself skipping in a bikini

Wow: The blonde beauty, who escaped the UK before it was plunged into lockdown at the start of the month, looked incredible in a black two-piece during her workout

Taking to Instagram Stories she wrote: ‘So many Karen’s hating cause I swerved lockdown.

‘I got a COVID test and flew me and my mum somewhere safe and beautiful for her birthday rather than sitting in a flat begrudging banana bread and doing laps around the living room who wouldn’t if they could?’

Earlier in the day, she revealed that her flight home had been cancelled, meaning that she would be staying in the Maldives for the foreseeable future.

Sharing the news, the star said that she has been ‘stranded in paradise’ and boasted that her next stop on her balmy getaway could be Dubai.

She explained: ‘Stranded in paradise baby just heard my flight backs cancelled.

Stunning: Georgia displayed her toned abs in the clip as she jumped rope while soaking up the sun

‘Who’s in Dubai looks like that’s my next stop in 2 weeks lucky I packed my favourite boots.’

Georgia received criticism after sharing a video of herself on Instagram on Thursday declaring that she ‘just isn’t doing’ the second lockdown.

She told her followers: ‘Apparently lockdown is back on and I just ain’t doing it this time.

After tapping the screen, Georgia suddenly transported to a Maldives beach, where she added: ‘So I tell you what this is more like it.

‘Boris, you ain’t getting me this time… got to go, got a piña colada on the way!’

Going for a dip: Georgia also shared a clip of herself wearing a blue bikini and a matching crop top as she went for a dive in the sea at her resort

Georgia revealed that she had chosen the Maldives over the strict regulations of a UK lockdown in the caption, writing: ‘Sit-ups in the living room using one square of toilet roll per poo or the Maldives? Think I made the right decision. Let’s gooo.’

She also shared a series of picturesque snippets on her Stories after arriving at the luxurious resort and joked that it was a ‘struggle’ there too.

Georgia said: ‘Hope everyone in England is doing alright, hope you’re coping well with lockdown it’s a struggle out here too but someone’s got to do it.’

Revealing that she was on holiday with her mother as a birthday treat, she said: ‘Thank you for sorting this out, resortlife travel has sorted out this trip for me, we’re here for my mum’s birthday.’

Georgia first found fame with a brief stint on The Only Way Is Essex in 2014, before becoming a household name with an appearance on 2017’s Love Island.

Georgia set pulses racing as she posed in a sexy lilac bikini for a slew of sizzling Instagram snaps on Monday

