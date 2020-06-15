Watch Your Favourite Channels for Free! DhiraaguTV Announces Limited-time Offer

DhiraaguTV has announced a limited-time offer allowing new customers to apply and watch their favourite channels free for two months.

Under this promotional offer, existing Dhiraagu Fixed Broadband customers can apply for DhiraaguTV before 31st August to enjoy free connection, free Joybox (set-top-box) on top of a two-month bill free service.

This limited-time offer is announced at a time when the popular STAR channels have been added to DhiraaguTV, offering an even greater variety of entertainment. This presents the perfect opportunity for customers to clear their schedule and pamper themselves with daily soaps where star-crossed lovers unite against all the odds and brewing family disputes, dancing and singing competitions, reality shows, and much more.

Apply for DhiraaguTV today to enjoy high quality and best entertainment bundles for your stay-home needs. With more than 100 quality channels in its fully digitized network, DhiraaguTV is the first and only IPTV service provider in the Maldives to extend digital IPTV service to 73% of national households. DhiraaguTV service is now available on 53 islands and has also piloted collaboration with private networks to roll out services to islands that lack fixed broadband services.

DhiraaguTV brings you quality entertainment using the best of technology to the Maldivian community and promises to remain as one of the key priorities of the Company.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives