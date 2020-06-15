Finance Ministry Disburses MVR 13.4 to Million Front-Liners

Finance Ministry has disbursed over MVR 13 Million to 1045 front line workers who have been exposed to different levels of risk amid pandemic in the Maldives.

Front-line allowance has been introduced to these workers by the Finance Ministry on July 29th, 2020. On its commence, front line workers have been issued with MVR 2.9 million initially.

Following this, Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer tweeted stating that a further MVR 10.4 million has been provided to 825 front line workers. In total, front-line allowance has been disbursed to 1045 workers with an amount of MVR 13.4 million. According to the minister, efforts are being put to determine more front-line workers and will be issued with front line allowance in a short period of time.

The announcement of a special risk-allowance was first made by the government during the month of May. Under this, it has been decided to disburse MVR 500 for high-risk workers, MVR 250 for medium risk workers and MVR 200 for low-risk workers for every day, exposed to risk.

The high-risk workers eligible for risk allowance include workers who closely deal with infected people. This calls for medical doctors, nurses, workers who take test samples, lab technicians, workers who carry COVID-19 patients in vehicles and workers who enter the rooms of patients (cleaners etc.).

Medium risk workers are the people who do not directly deal with COVID-19 patients but directly deal with high-risk workers. And low-risk workers are those who do not fall under the category of medium-risk and high-risk but works in the operations of COVID-19 to a minimum of 6 hours a day.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives