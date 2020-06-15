Vice President holds Virtual Meeting with Social Ethics Committee

Vice President Faisal Naseem has held a virtual meeting with the members of the Social Ethics Committee to discuss social challenges faced by Maldivian society and plans to strengthen societal welfare and wellness.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice President Faisal Naseem stressed the importance of early childhood education to nurture healthy societal change. He further noted the importance of encouraging young children and students to learn more about our religion, culture and heritage. Vice President Faisal Naseem also advised the members of the Committee to collaborate with relevant local NGOs to immediately initiate programmes to promote this mandate.

The members of the Social Ethics Committee affirmed that they would give their full support towards improving early childhood education, and pledged to do their utmost to enrich the education of young children and students.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives