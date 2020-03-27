Veligaa Hardware Store Commences Roadha Sale 1441

Veligaa Hardware and Blanc stores have commenced its Ramadan sale promotions.

From 29th March to the end of April, customers will receive discounts of up to 30% from Veligaa Hardware and Blanc stores. Also, a lucky draw will be taken from customers purchasing goods during this period.

Customers purchasing goods during this period will receive a coupon and will receive a coupon for every purchase worth of MVR 100.

The lucky draw will be taken daily, and the winners of the Veligaa Hardware store will get an MVR 2,500 voucher, and Blanc will also receive gifts from the store. The final lucky draw winner taken at the end of the promotion will get an MVR 15,000 voucher, and two other additional winners will get voucher worth of MVR 5,000.

In regard to HPA and government efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Veligaa Hardware has started delivery services. Veligaa Hardware advises all its customers to minimize visiting their store during this promotion and to opt for call and order services provided by both the Veligaa Hardware and Blanc.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives