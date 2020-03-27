Government Works on Bringing Medicines From India

India has prepared a shipment of medicines from different five cities, but due to the sudden lockdown of COVID-19, there has been a delay in the delivery of this shipment.

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has called India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss the delay in the shipment of medicines ordered by the State Trading Organization (STO).

India has previously sent 3 months’ worth of medicine to the Maldives for free.

They have also ensured that even though they have declared the lockdown, they will maintain the supply of staple food to the Maldives. The first shipment of staple food after the lockdown has also arrived at the Maldives.

