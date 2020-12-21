Velana International Airport Stuns with 142% Increase in Jet Landings in November

Velana International Airport has welcomed 244 jets in November 2020, resulting in a 142% increase in jet landings in comparison to the same period last year.

As per Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), Velana International Airport witnessed 101 jet movements in November 2019 while this year, the airport has handled 244 jet movements, resulting in the 142% increase.

Looking into October, in the year 2019 100 jets arrived at the airport while October 2020 has seen 173 jet movements. This marks an increase of 73% in October as well.

Travellers arriving by private jet have been permitted to enter the country since 1st June 2020. Since its the peak season of the destination, the number of private jets arriving in the Maldives is projected to increase some more. The island nation has previously witnessed an increase in jet landings up to 15 jets a day during the peak season.

MACL also revealed that the number of jets is projected to further increase in December. With the border reopening and winter season ahead, Maldives continues to welcome private jets at other regional airports such as Addu, Kooddoo, Kudahuvadhoo, and Maafaru International Airport as well.

Maafaru International Airport has seen an increase in jet landings since the country reopened its borders where they welcomed 65 jets in November, resulting in a 59% increase in jet landings. According to Mumthaz Ali, General Manager of Maafaru International Airport, the airport is expected to welcome 100 jets by the end of December 2020.

The Maldives reopened borders to all nationalities from 15th July 2020. All visitors are granted a 30-day free on-arrival visa with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

