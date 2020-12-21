Condor Airlines Returns to Maldivian Skies!

Germany’s most popular airline, Condor has returned to the Maldivian skies with its first scheduled flight that arrived in the Maldives at Velana International Airport yesterday.

The airline will operate 2 weekly flights from Frankfurt, Germany to Male’, the Maldives on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Joining Lufthansa, this marks the second German airline to operate scheduled flights to the Maldives. Lufthansa operates flights between Frankfurt and Male’ on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Germany is among the top 10 source market of tourists to the Maldives with more than 5,300 tourist arrivals recorded since the border reopening. In 2020, Maldives has welcomed a total of 32,072 tourists from Germany.

The Maldives reopened borders to all nationalities from 15th July 2020. All visitors are granted a 30-day free on-arrival visa with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

With Condor airlines resuming services, there are 22 airlines currently operating to the Maldives.

While there is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, tourists travelling to the Maldives are required to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

