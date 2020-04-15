Velaa Donates Masks and Gloves to N. Atoll

All islands of N. Atoll have been provided with protective equipment such as masks and gloves by Velaa Private Island.

As part of the Velaa Private Island’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus, they have donated 20,000 gloves and masks to 13 different islands in the atoll. The donations were provided to the local task force of each island.

Velaa Private Island stated that donations were made after taking into account the population of each island to ensure that the supply was in excess.

The company have previously donated five ventilators, 10,000 test kits and 100,000 face masks, 200 respirators, and 500 PPEs to the Maldives.

