“Maldives, The Sun Will Shine Again” To Bring Hope As You Are Virtually Transported

Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC) invites the world to join a virtual journey to rediscover the memories of the beautiful islands, while you are obliged to stay at home during these unprecedented times.

“Maldives, the Sun Will Shine Again” is a live Facebook event which aims to bring hope and convey to the world that the Maldives is slowly but surely on the road to recovery and the tourism industry is getting ready to start welcoming back visitors to the sunny side of life.

You will be virtually transported to some of the very best of the Maldives and how we are preparing as we await your return. The three hours of live feed will let you re-live the Maldives dream from the comfort of your home. Well-wishers from around the world including celebrities, key opinion leaders, influencers, artists and fans of Maldives in hand with the tourism industry of the Maldives and iconic Maldivian personalities featuring musicians and local talents will come together to show their love, sentiments, wishes, memories and messages to remind that indeed “the sun will shine again” in the Maldives. Showcasing a variety of aspects, the event will be full of surprises and numerous chances to win free holidays to the Maldives.

“The Maldives, the Sun Will Shine Again” is hosted by MMPRC in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Mondhu Productions, Orca Media Group and Public Service Media (PSM). In a constant effort to keep the Maldives on the travel radar, MMPRC has been working on adapting the marketing efforts around the highly uncertain and evolving situation, having shifted the marketing activities greatly to digital platforms.

Do save the date and show your love for the Maldives by being part of the Facebook live event on Monday, 8th June 2020 from 20.00 – 23.00hrs Maldives time (GMT +5) via https://www.facebook.com/events/586833138630960/.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives