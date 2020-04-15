Ugail Foundation Introduces LYNKIT

Ugail Foundation has introduced LYNKIT, which is a free Viber base platform to help people with essential shopping during the COVID-19 crisis.

LYNKIT is a Viber bot designed to assist the general public to easily place orders to individual shops.

The foundation has developed a web portal called ‘MYLYNC’ which will assist the shops in processing the orders placed by the customer via Lynklt.

They have also developed a Viber bot called ‘LYNKIT-D’ which will assist the delivery agents to connect with the right customer and to deliver efficiently.

The foundation has revealed that the platform will be released at selected locations in the Maldives. The selected locations are Lh. Hinnavaru, Hulhumale’, Addu City, and GA. Villingili.

For more information regarding the LYNKIT, customers can contact Ugail Foundation number 7259034 or can mail to [email protected]

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives