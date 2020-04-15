COVID-19 Updates For 06th May

Total positive cases in the Maldives has reached 574 with 20 recoveries and 2 fatalities.

Here are the latest updates of COVID-19

Announcements by HPA

Two more COVID-19 patients in the Maldives have made full recoveries.

Two COVID-19 patients have been placed on ventilators after their health deteriorated.

Authorities have alerted that a surge of new cases could happen in the upcoming two weeks.

A guideline in the treatment of COVID-19 patients has been released.

BML has stated that MVR 45 Million has been given out as relief loans to support businesses and individuals.

BML has stated that the aforementioned funds were paid out to resorts and businesses having a minimum turnover of MVR 10 million.

Malaysia’s Linbaq Holdings has donated 60,000 surgical masks to the Maldives.

Director of Grander International Private Limited Mohamed Nazim handed over the masks to the Maldives government on behalf of the Linbaq Holding’s founder, Mr Datuk Wira Ling Kah Chok.

I am delighted to donate 60,000 face masks to Maldives, on behalf of Malaysian based Linbaq Holding’s founder, my good friend Mr. Datuk Wira Ling Kah Chok. Private sector help to goverments is vital in this unprecedented times due to #COVID19. We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/fsgivrTqHa — Col(rtd)Mohamed Nazim MP (@nazim7878) May 5, 2020

India plans airlift for 400,000 stranded abroad due to travel restrictions.

The Indian government has asked national carrier Air India to provide aircraft to bring back Indians who want to return from the Middle East, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Spain’s daily deaths rise above 200 after three days.

Health authorities of Spain have reported 244 deaths, up from less than 200 on each of the three previous days.

Qatar Airways to cut jobs amid pandemic.

Qatar Airways is planning to cut a “significant” number of jobs because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel, according to a company notice.

