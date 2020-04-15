Think Advertising Donates Hygiene Necessities to Migrant Workers in Shelters

Think Advertising agency has donated hygiene kits for migrant workers residing at temporary shelters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maldives Red Crescent (MRC) has revealed that the team at a Think Advertising agency has donated 960pcs of toothbrush and 936pcs of toothpaste to the hygiene kits distributed to migrant workers in shelters.
MRC has appreciated the support of the team in developing awareness and outreach material during this challenging time.
Think Advertising agency is an advertising, events & digital marketing agency established in the Maldives.
Full details are available at the link below:
Advertisements
Source URL: Corporate Maldives
Leave a Reply