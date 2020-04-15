Think Advertising Donates Hygiene Necessities to Migrant Workers in Shelters

Think Advertising agency has donated hygiene kits for migrant workers residing at temporary shelters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maldives Red Crescent (MRC) has revealed that the team at a Think Advertising agency has donated 960pcs of toothbrush and 936pcs of toothpaste to the hygiene kits distributed to migrant workers in shelters.

Thank you @thinkadv team & family for donating 960pcs toothbrush & 936pcs toothpaste, to be distributed in hygiene kits for migrants at #COVID19 temporary shelters. We also appreciate the support of @thinkadv in developing awareness & outreach material. pic.twitter.com/XFOdwgtLtA — MRC Malé Branch (@MRC_MLE) May 11, 2020

MRC has appreciated the support of the team in developing awareness and outreach material during this challenging time.

Think Advertising agency is an advertising, events & digital marketing agency established in the Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives