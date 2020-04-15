Bison Maldives Donates COVID-19 Protective Gear To Maldives

Bison Maldives Pvt Ltd and Akbar Brothers have donated a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Maldives. The consignment included Face Masks, Sanitizers and Hazmat Suits, which are essential to support the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives.

The consignment was handed over today by the Chairman of Cocoon Investment, Mr Asgi Akbarally to His Excellency Omar Abdul Razzaq- High Commissioner of the Maldives to Sri Lanka to be presented to the people of the Maldives in this difficult times.

Bison Maldives is active in a wide range of businesses ranging from building construction, aluminium and glass fabrication and hardware retail to fashion and travel and hotel operations.

The company has played a major role in the evolution of real estate property development in the Maldives, promoting the synergy between ‘human’ and ‘environment’ to create rich living spaces that are comfortable and efﬁcient.

Bison has also been awarded the “GOLD 100” award for 4 consecutive years, published by Corporate Maldives, becoming one of the leading 100 companies in the Maldives.

