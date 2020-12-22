The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Commits to Support Local Communities

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands supports the local community by donating books to Dhonbandarain pre-school of Huraa, a neighboring local island in commemoration of the International Volunteer Day 2020 for Social and Economic Development, an international observance mandated by the United Nations since 1985.

Valuing this year’s theme ‘Together We Can Through Volunteering’, the Ladies and Gentlemen of the soon-to-open Ritz-Carlton Maldives contribute to this great cause by touching the hearts of the young generation through education. As the first initiative under the brand’s Community Footprints project, a global outreach project designed to make a change in child well-being, hunger and poverty relief, the resort takes this opportunity to connect with the nearby local island, Huraa, aiming to make a meaningful difference.

“At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, we strongly believe in lifting local communities by engaging, contributing and inspiring,” stated Mark Hehir, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands in his speech at the donation ceremony held at the Local Government Authority in Malé on 21st December 2020. “We are delighted to take the first step to initiate the Community Footprints project in the Maldives with this meaningful gesture, by inspiring the next generation of future leaders.”

The resort commits to initiating more projects in the upcoming months to tackle the issues important to the local communities. After all, the brand has built a legacy of extraordinary service, on a tradition that goes beyond serving loyal guests but extended to inspire and impact the communities.

The property is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45- minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand. The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton. The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options. Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.

For more information, visit their website.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives