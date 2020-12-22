Emirates Increases Passenger Services to Maldives, with Four Daily Flights

Emirates has announced that it has increased passenger services to the Maldives with four daily flights until 31 January 2021.

The added flight will offer customers greater connectivity during the holiday season, and also re-affirms the airline’s commitment to supporting the island nation’s tourism industry.

The fourth daily flight will operate as Emirates flight EK 662, departing Dubai at 08:45hrs and arrive in Male at 14:00hrs, local time. The return flight, EK 663, will depart Male at 15:45hrs and arrive in Dubai at 19:00hrs local time.

The additional service will complement the airline’s 21 weekly flights, operated by the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft – connecting the scenic archipelago to a global network of 100 destinations, including 31 in Europe, a major tourist market for the Maldives.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, or via travel agents.

