Up to MVR 100,000 to be fined from Violators of COVID-19 Safety Measures

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) has established a set of guidelines on action to be taken against those who violate the Director-General of Public Health’s orders during the ongoing public health emergency.

Under the new guidelines publicized on Monday, first-time offenders among the public will face an MVR 1000 fine while MVR 3500 fine will be charged for second-time offenders. Repeat offenders will be fined between MVR 7500 and 10,000.

HPA revealed that the first-time violation by law enforcement bodies on the Director-General’s order will be fined an MVR 5000, followed by MVR 25,000 for the second offence, MVR 50,000 and MVR 75,000 fines the third and fourth time. MVR 100,000 fine will be added afterwards following repeat offences.

Following the publication of the guidelines, the orders will be enforced by the Maldives Police Service effective Monday night.

As per HPA, those who violate quarantine or isolation guidelines, attempt to hide information regarding symptomatic individuals or those carrying the virus, enter and exit islands or locations under monitoring will be fined the highest amount.

The guidelines further indicate that the specified charges will be imposed on those who assist symptomatic individuals or those carrying the virus to travel to the Maldives.

Maldives State of Public Health emergency was initially declared on 12th March by then Health Minister Abdulla Ameen under article 33 of the public health act, following the confirmed cases in the country on 7th March. Since then, it has been extended 10 times and the last extension is expected to expire on 4th January.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives