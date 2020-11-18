The Hawks Signs as Gold Partner for TTM Maldives 2020 Virtual

The Hawks Pvt Ltd has signed as a Gold Partner for TTM Maldives 2020 Virtual, the leading international travel trade fair of Maldives.

The Hawks Pvt Ltd is one of the leading companies for the import & distribution of high-quality fuel in the Maldives. With more than 11 years’ experience in the area of fuel supply and exceptional attention to the needs of their clients, the company has developed an extensive portfolio ranging from fuel delivery & related services to construction, transportation, and activities in the hospitality industry.

The Hawks, established in 2007, is fully trusted by its clients and continuously eager to design new services. The exceptional customer service, on-time delivery, and highest standards for all services provide the ultimate satisfaction to clients from the northernmost to the southernmost parts of the Maldives.

The Hawks Pvt Ltd has signed for TTM Maldives 2020 Virtual, among a number of other leading partners.

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) is the leading international travel trade fair held in the Maldives, showcasing over 150 resorts/hotels & leading 200 operators from the top 30 countries to the Maldives. This will be the fourth edition of TTM Maldives, to be held virtually from 25th to 26th November.

This year, TTM will make use of the newly relaunched “TTM Connect” as an online travel trade portal with over 500 industry partners including hoteliers, OTAs, tour operators, travel agencies, airlines and travel trade media from around the world. “TTM Connect” has been built on the latest technology with an online event lobby for attendees, exhibitor booths with profiles, pre-schedule and conduct B2B video meetings, streaming live presentations, market their product or service by hosting videos, product collaterals and other details.

Along with TTM Maldives, the TTM Travel Summit will also be held virtually from 24th to 26th November. TTM Travel Summit is an annual event that brings together thought leaders, industry shapers and senior decision-makers who are professionally engaged with tourism in the Maldives.

Travel Trade Maldives is a product of Orca Media Group, a leading media and marketing company in the Maldives.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives