Sun Siyam Olhuveli Appoints Mohammed Shihab as the Assistant Director of Sales & Marketing

Sun Siyam Resorts has appointed Mr Mohammed Shihab as the Assistant Director of Sales & Marketing for Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives.

Shihab will oversee relationships with key partners, develop sales growth strategies in line with market trends and will be actively involved in enhancing the product through innovation and crafting experiences. The resort has undergone major changes with an increase in room inventory and support facilities, creating a well sought after four-star deluxe resort with affordable luxury in mind. The newest addition to Sun Siyam Olhuveli will be the Romance Island project which is set to be completed in early 2021.

A decade of experience in the tourism and hospitality, from a modest beginning in a Maldivian hotel chain, Crown & Champa Resorts, he has had a strong foundation built and ever since rose the career ladder with confidence and hard work. His latest associations have been with The Standard and The Westin.

Shihab firmly believes that “no matter what heights you reach, never forget the ground from where you took off.” Born in India, he is proudly half Maldivian. A full-on adventure seeker, his career is half the adrenaline rush while the other half is extreme sports.

“I am excited and honoured to be a part of Sun Siyam Resorts. Looking forward contribute to the overall growth and development of the company and at the same time, advance my expertise and share my knowledge for my colleagues to progress as well” said Shihab as he briefly described on his appointment and his background. As his name means “shooting star”, he never fails to aim high and reach new goals. We are confident that with his impressive experience, can-do attitude and being a people person, we will be able to reach new heights.

Shihab can be reached on his email ID: [email protected]

He will be supported by the resort sales & marketing team, along with head office business development.

