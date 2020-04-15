STO to Bring a COVID-19 Testing Machine

State Trading Organisation (STO) is working on bringing a COVID-19 testing machine.

The government spokesperson Mabrook Azeez has stated that STO is working on bringing a COVID-19 testing machine, and they will most likely bring it to the Maldives by next month. In addition to that STO is also working on bringing more test kits as well.

Mabrook has stated that they have 500 kits to test through blood, and 3500 kits to test through PCR. In addition to that 20,000 kits aided by China and 5,000 kits aided by WHO will reach the Maldives soon.

Maldives has reported 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no fatalities so far.

