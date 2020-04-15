Government Launches Online Portal For COVID-19 Updates

The government of Maldives has launched a website to provide updates on the government’s responses for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the website ( gov.mv/covid19 ), the public will be able to have a simplified source of information regarding all updates.

A National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has been established at Dharubaaruge since the outbreak of the virus in the Maldives.

A spokesperson for NEOC, Mohamed Mabrooq Azeez has been conducting press conferences every day with relevant Ministers and doctors everyday since the establishment of the centre.

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on 19th April, announced 17 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Male’, increasing cases in the populous capital to 32, and cases nationwide to 52.

