STO Begins Delivery of Staple Food to Stores

State Trading Organisation (STO) has announced that they have started delivery services of staple food to stores in the Greater Male’ area.

Managing Director of STO Hussain Amru has tweeted that stores can place the order via its hotline number. In addition to that, the amount of staple food supplied to different regions of the country can be traced online.

Amru has also stated that amid this challenging time, STO’s main aim is to maintain the supply of staple food to all regions of the country.

STO has arranged the online purchase of its products via e-STOre, and they have also started the delivery services of medicines.

