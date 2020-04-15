IGMH to Operate More Online Clinics

IGMH has announced that they will be increasing the number of online clinics to help the public amid the lockdown.

IGMH has stated that from 20th April, they will be increasing the number of online clinics operated by the hospital. In addition to that, each department will consult around 10-15 patients each day.

IGMH is already operating online clinics for the gynaecologist department and psychiatry department.

IGMH has stated that online clinics will be providing services on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 9 am to 1 pm.

IGMH advises its customers to contact 3335335 for further information about online clinics.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives