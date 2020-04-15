2 Indian nationals among 13 tested positive of COVID-19 in Maldives

In the Maldives, two Indian nationals are among 13 tested positive of COVID-19 in capital Male today bringing the total infections in the capital city to 31. This includes 13 Bangladeshi nationals while all 13 tested positives today is from Bangladesh and India.

The two Indians were employed in a store in Male city and are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Maldives has a large section of service professionals working in the tourism industry, particularly from Kerala and southern states while hundreds of Bangladeshis are engaged in labour and construction activities.

Maldives health authorities said they are working to confirm if the Indian nationals have links to existing clusters. The first COVID-19 case in Male was tested positive on Wednesday only and has seen a rapid increase since then. The capital is under lockdown for this month and offices are closed. Indian high commission in Male said it is working closely with Maldives government for the welfare of the Indian community.

It said there are a number of appeals from the Indian community for evacuation and the concerns are being addressed to the best of capacity. Maldives has received a total of 51 COVID-19 infections so far but 16 of the initial 20 cases have recovered while rest 31 cases have been reported in Male since Wednesday.

