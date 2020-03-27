STO Assures Adequate Supply of Staple Food Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

State Trading Organization (STO) has assured the public that they will maintain an adequate supply of staple food during this challenging time caused by the global spread of COVID-19.

STO has also announced that they have arranged storage facilities to further increase its stockpile of staple food.

India has also assured that they will maintain the supply of staple food to the Maldives as before, even though there are difficulties in logistics. Also, India shipped staple food worth of 20 days before declaring a 21-day lockdown.

Due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the government has limited the hours’ VIA will be operating and has taken many other precautionary measures against the virus.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives