Dhiraagu offers extra 10GB FREE Internet Data for all Home Fixed Broadband customers to help them cope with the impact of COVID-19. This extra data allowance will enable customers to continue with remote education, remote working, socializing and entertainment while they are advised to remain at their homes.

Customers can now activate FREE 10GB internet data during the month of March and April via Fixed Broadband Usage Portal on Dhiraagu MyAccount (www.dhiraagu.com.mv/ocs). To manage and track usage, customers can also activate usage SMS notifications in Fixed Broadband Usage portal on MyAccount.

In supporting the community, over the past weeks, Dhiraagu has awarded 30% extra FREE data, reduced the price of data booster by 50% for Home Fixed Broadband customers and provided 25% discount on monthly rentals for Biz Fixed Broadband packages as a relief to small and medium businesses.

In this challenging time, Dhiraagu encourages its customers to utilize the internet responsibly, practice social distancing and stay home as encouraged by the authorities.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives