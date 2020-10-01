SriLankan Airline’s Dedicated Freighter Aircraft Touchdowns for the First Time in Maldives

SriLankan Airline’s dedicated Cargo aircraft touched down at Velana International Airport Male’ for the first time since commencing operations on the 25 June 2020.

Airbus A330 was reconfigured in-house by SriLankan Airlines Engineering Team could fly a total of 170 cubic meters of cargo with the enhanced 60 cubic meters of cargo on the upper deck and 110 cubic meters carried on the lower deck of the aircraft. The total payload of the aircraft will amount to 45 metric tons.

SriLankan Airlines is the only international airline had an uninterrupted service to the Maldives during border closure between 20 March and 15 July with 03 weekly services, Through which the airline gave a huge boost to Maldivian economy and new hope to the local market by supporting with 867,877Kg of perishable essentials, medical supplies, and equipment imports while 264,126kg of Chilled and Dry fish exports.

Effective 01 August, SriLankan Airlines has further strengthened the schedule by offering the fastest connectivity to key European markets London, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris. Exports accepted on our evening service out of Male’ will connect to Frankfurt, Milan, and Paris within 02 hours and reach the destination next day morning. This connectivity will certainly enhance the quality of Maldives’s exports and increase shelf life in overseas niche markets.

