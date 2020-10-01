Hussain Afeef Elected as President- MAHRP Annual General Meeting 2020

Hussain Afeef has been elected the president of Maldives Association of HR Professional (MAHRP) for the second time. MAHRP hosted their Annual General Meeting on 29th July 2020, as a virtual event. This event was attended by over 70 MAHRP registered members and the took was live-streamed via MAHRP Facebook page.

During this event, MAHRP President, Afeef, presented a summary of their annual report, covering features of key milestones such as the Maldives first National HR Convention and Expo, Learning and Development Conference, Virtual L&D Conference, Professional Speakers Club, hosting world-renowned thought leaders event with Ron Kaufman, Robin Banks and connecting the Maldives community with regional and global HR platforms like CIPD and CIPM, APFHRM.

Per MAHRP General Constitution and Membership guideline, each Executive Committee Term is for two years. The newly elected Executive Committee members are;

Afeef Hussain – President

Ahmed Ibrahim – Vice President

Hawwa Shaheena – Vice President

Ali Adam – Executive Secretary

Fathimath Habeeba – Secretary

Ibrahim Nishan – Treasurer

Aishath Hussain Mohamed – Executive Committee Member

Aminath Sudha – Executive Committee Member

Hussain Shifau – Executive Committee Member

Zakariyya Easa – Executive Committee Member

Aminath Adhaala Rasheed – Executive Committee Member

“The last two years have been amazing in terms of leading, challenging our own status quo and driving human capital excellence throughout the nation. Our new term focused will cover aspects such as developing and growing more leaders, focus on youth engagement and leadership programs, coaching and mentoring and building a bridge to work together with other professional NGOs in the arena of human capital developed’ Quote from MAHRP President during the event.

Some upcoming events of MAHRP include the Virtual Speakers Convention, National HR Convention and launching MAHRP’s Podcast and MAHRP Book Reading Club.

