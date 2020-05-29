Sonee Sports Kids Introduces Pepe Jeans London kids Range

Pepe Jeans London Kids range will be launched in Male’ city with a 15% discount promotion starting on 15th June 2020, Sonee Sports Kids announced.

Sonee Sports Kids have moved to Janavaree Magu to expand the store in order to introduce Pepe Jeans London kids’ range.

Sonee Sports will be reopening its stores with exciting sales promotions. Sonee Sports will be offering discounts up to 40% from Sonee Sports Lifestyle in Chaandhanee Magu: Football turf shoes 25% Discount, Running and Training 10% Discount, Jersey sets 40% Discount.

Bata store will open with a 20% discount and Mango will open with 15% discount promotions.

Pepe Jeans London was established in 1973 on the streets of Portobello, worn in the world today. As a denim pioneer, they have consistently reinvented the definition of denim to keep up with the trends. Pepe Jeans London is an iconic brand that is synonymously associated with denim and limitless creativity. Pepe Jeans London gives you the foundations to exude self-confidence, uniqueness and authenticity.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives