Send “Eid Hadhiya” to your loved ones via Moolee!

Ooredoo Maldives has announced “Eid Hadhiyaa” a special offer on its e-commerce platform, Moolee.

This new category on Moolee allows customers to send Eid gifts to their loved ones across Male’ and Hulhumale’. Customers get to choose from an array of products including combinations of the heavenly, Very Fudgy Space Brownies, Carrot Cupcakes, and Hibiscus Cake from The Space; Home Improvement Gifts from Brandloom, Allora, Maldice, Westore, and Link Serve; Books from Thakethi & more.

To send Eid Hadhiya to your loved ones:

Visit Moolee shop via Ooredoo App: http://ore.do/app Select Eid Hadhiya from the categories Select a gift of your choice Go to your cart and press checkout Change your delivery address to the address you would like to deliver the gift Enter your message for the recipient under Special Instructions. Confirm your payment to place the order.

When customers send gifts via Moolee this Eid Al Fitr, the recipients not only will receive a sweet treat but also gets the chance to enter into a lucky draw to win a Samsung Galaxy Buds+. To enter the lucky draw, recipients should like Moolee page on Facebook and post a picture of the gift on Moolee FB page with the hashtags #EidHadhiyaa #DeliveredByMoolee before 30th May, 23:59.

Customers can now place their orders for Eid Hadhiyaa and have it delivered by Moolee to their loved one’s doorstep within the next day. The package contains the ordered item, an Eid greeting Card and Moolee character stickers per order.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives