Dhiraagu supports MATATO-NBAM’s Food Support Programme continuing this Ramadan and Fitr Eid

Dhiraagu has announced that they will be supporting the Food Support Programme by the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) and the National Boating Association of Maldives (NBAM).

The Food Support Programme which commenced few days prior to the beginning of Ramadan will continue to provide meal packages throughout the holy month of Ramadan, Fitr Eid, and the 6 days of Shavval. As of today, 25,000 meal packages have been delivered to locals and foreigners affected and displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are currently residing in facilities provided by the Maldivian government in Male’ and Hulhumale’.

Dhiraagu extended appreciation to Matato and NBAM for the humanitarian initiative amid this difficult time and stated that the company is supporting this programme as it is a key initiative that ensures to provide essential food items to locals and foreigners in quarantine or affected by lockdown and living in temporary shelters.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives