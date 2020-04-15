CMEC donates PPE, equipment to support COVID-19 response

The China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), on Thursday, donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment in order to boost Maldives’ effort against COVID-19.

CMEC’s highest-ranking representative in the Maldives, Liu Xiaodo formally handed over the donation to Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid during a ceremony held at the ministry.

The equipment, consisting of PPE, facemasks and goggles, is intended for use by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maldives Customs Services, Maldives Immigration and the Ministry of Gender, Family and Social Services

Furthermore, CMEC will donate supplies to individuals under the care of the gender ministry during the upcoming week.

With this new development, Maldives records 1,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1121 active cases. The country has reported four fatalities and a total of 91 recoveries till date.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.1 million people and claimed over 331,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2 million people have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News