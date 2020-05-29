Renovation Work on VIA West Apron Begins

Renovation work on the west apron at Velana International Airport (VIA) has commenced.

Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) is developing the 35,000 square meter area in the western wing of the airport, Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) said. The renovation includes the construction of a Multi Aircraft Ramp System (MARS) which can handle large wide-bodied (Code F) aircraft, allowing two A380 planes to park there.

The airport previously opened its southwest apron, also completed by BUCG, back in July 2019. The new apron meets international airport standards and can accommodate two aircraft of different sizes.

