COVID-19: HPA records 22 positive cases, four recoveries

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Thursday, confirmed an additional 22 cases of COVID-19, while four more patients recovered from the infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 648 in the Maldives.

As per the agency, cases MAV1851 to MAV1872 consist of 10 Bangladeshis, nine locals and three Indian citizens.

The Bangladeshi nationals are all reported to be men aged 23 to 44 while the Indian citizens include one man and two women aged 32 to 40. While six of the local patients are females between the ages of 13 and 40, one of the three local males is 7 years old.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates Confirmed an additional 22 cases of COVID-19 infections in Maldives – 09 Maldivians

– 10 Bangladeshis

– 03 Indians Total number of cases: 1,872 pic.twitter.com/fsDREGg1Dv — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) June 4, 2020

With the latest development, Maldives reports 1,872 positive cases, 1,215 active cases and 648 recoveries. Till date, Maldives records 7 fatalities.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 6.6 million people and claimed over 389,900 lives around the world. However, 3.2 million people have recovered from the infection.

