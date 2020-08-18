Professor Ugail Among Top Speakers at Great Northern AI Summit 2020

Hassan Ugail, Professor of Visual Computing at the University of Bradford, is among the top speakers at the Great Northern AI Summit 2020. Professor Ugail will be speaking on “Explainable Artificial Intelligence – Towards Building Trust in Machine Learning Algorithms”

AI Tech North is the first AI Conference in the North of England where all AI leaders, practitioners and enthusiasts come together to discuss Artificial Intelligence, data trends and innovative technologies.

The Great Northern AI Summit 2020 will be held for 2 days, on 12th and 13th October and will have 8 keynote sessions, 30 tech sessions, 2000 delegates and over 60 industry experts. The event will be held virtually.

AI Tech North Mission: build a community to look towards the future by sharing knowledge and collaborating to make a difference. Uniting people through a common interest in Artificial Intelligence. We believe in AI for good and for the people.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives