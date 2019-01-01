FENN: A Collection of Events Bringing Together Influential People for A Sustainable Future

FENN a collection of events focused on sustainable innovation was announced in Male’, Maldives. The event will be held in April 2021 (Assidha Nakaiy, Summer).

The debut instalment of the series of events under FENN, #FENN2021 will be the first of its kind to be hosted in the Maldives. The event will bring together some of the most influential individuals across a range of industries working towards a sustainable future for all residents of our planet through technology and innovation.

Throughout FENNWeek, attendees will get the opportunity to experience unparalleled learning, discovery and networking with leaders and decision-makers representing some of the biggest names that are influencing sustainable development on a global scale today.

Speakers at the event include venture capitalists, investors and leaders from; Google, National Geographic, British Petroleum (BP), CNN, Uber, NASA, UNESCO, IMF, BMW, Torqeedo.

FENN was founded by Oddity and The Eco Org with partnerships with; BMW i Ventures, Banyan Tree Global Foundation, FlyMe, Torqeedo, StageCore, RIU Hotels.

FENNWeek will launch in Dhaalu atoll of the Maldives. The event will be a week-long event held at Banyan Tree Angsana Velavaru and RIU Atoll. Speakers and attendees will experience this first of a kind event on the beautiful beaches and the clearest lagoons of the Maldives Islands.

For more information on event details and registration visit: www.fenn.events

