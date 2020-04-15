PrintLab Creative Donates Food Supplies to Temporary Shelters

PrintLab Creative has made a generous donation to the people living in temporary shelters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation includes much-needed food supplies for the people living in the temporary shelters amid the lockdown.

PrintLab creative is a large format digital printing facility owned by Tropical Investments Pvt. Ltd, serving clients throughout the Maldives. PrintLab is the largest wide and large format printer in the Maldives with 4 Printing Machines, including specialized printers to fabric and print and cut.

The COVID-19 toll on the economy have tenants are left at the mercy of landlords. Some were even faced with homelessness. Authorities stepped in to provide shelter to those in need.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives