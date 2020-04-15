Maldives Among 8 Travel Destinations Celebrities Will Book Post Lockdown

According to UK’s leading celebrity news site Hello Magazine, Maldives is among the 8 travel destinations celebrities will likely to book post lockdown.

Hellomagazine.com is the official website of the weekly celebrity news magazine Hello!, and the UK’s leading celebrity news site. Started in 2001 to complement the magazine, the site is updated throughout the day, seven days a week.

An estimated 96% of the worldwide destinations have been stranded at home with travel restrictions and lockdowns. The travel industry has ceased indefinitely. However, while countries are on a bid to flatten the curve and get out of the COVID-19 pandemic, jet-setting celebs will surely be heading off on holidays to work on their tans.

“Back in January, Amanda Holden stunned her Instagram fans by sharing several gorgeous snaps of her sun-soaked break in the Maldives. Vacationing alongside her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie, 7, and Lexi, 14, the BGT judge clearly enjoyed her stay at the luxury five-star hotel Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa which is located on Fasmendhoo Island. We have a sneaking suspicion that the radio and TV star will be eager to return to the stunning destination,” the list by Hello Magazine read about the Maldives.

Other destinations in the list include Cyprus and Mallorca from Spain, Lake Como and Nice in Italy, Aberdeenshire in Scotland, Malibu in the US and the British Virgin Islands from the Caribbean.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives