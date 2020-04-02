President decides to extend closure of government offices and educational institutions

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has decided to extend the closure of all government offices, schools, colleges and universities for another week as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced following the advice from the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) in respect to the rapid global spread of COVID-19 and to mitigate the possibility of such rapid spread here. The President further instructed all institutions to continue utilising the minimum number of staff for any urgent tasks and to encourage all staff who are able to work from home to do so to ensure the timely delivery of crucial services.

Noting that the most imperative step to reduce the risk of community spread is to practise social distancing, President Solih beseeched all Maldivians to remain within their homes, save for emergencies and necessities, and to heed the advice of health service professionals.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives