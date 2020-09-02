Police arrest two suspects in 3kg drug bust

Maldives Police Service, on Tuesday, revealed that two local youth was arrested in connection to an operation that led to the confiscation over 3kg of narcotic substances.

Following intelligence reports, the Drug Enforcement Department (DED) arrested two men aged 26, during raids on three separate houses under a court warrant within capital city Male’ at approximately 1815 hrs on Monday.

In addition to the contraband, police also seized a total of MVR 57,550 during the operation.

Authorities have yet to reveal further information about the matter, but assured that an investigation is ongoing.

Under Maldivian law, drug trafficking is a serious criminal offence punishable by life imprisonment and carries a hefty fine in the range of MVR 100,000 (USD 6,485) to MVR 1 million (USD 64,850).

Source URL: Google News