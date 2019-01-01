Search ongoing for 11 expats that escaped quarantine

A week on, Maldives Police Service is still searching for the 11 Bangladeshi nationals who escaped from COVID-19 quarantine facilities.

Disclosing their names, photographs and passport numbers, the police launched the manhunt for the expatriated last week.

According to the police, the 11 Bangladeshi citizens are undocumented workers, whom the authorities were working to repatriate:

– Ropak Kuri, Lakshmipur (BM0938722)

– Bachchu, Comilla (BR0872347)

– M.D. Shahada Mathubbaru, Faridpur (BH0071524)

– M.D. Milon Sheikh, Jhenaidah (BX0843257)

– Sumon Ahmed (BX0876943)

– Rab, Comilla (BE0857437)

– Mohamed Rubel Miah, Comilla (BE0329984)

– Maznu Pramanik, Rajbari (BJ0081953)

– M.D. Shaha Ali, Rajbari (BM0067339)

– Hokon Malik, Chandpur (BX0536661)

– Shahaadath Hossein, Chandpur (BE0524543)

Police urged anyone with any information on the above Bangladeshi nationals to report to the authority via +960 9631696.

Bangladeshi nationals make up the majority of the expatriate population in the Maldives, which numbers at over 144,600. Authorities had previously estimated that 63,000 of the expatriate population are undocumented, though the numbers are expected to be lower following the government’s ongoing repatriation programme amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presently, more than 6,000 Bangladeshi nationals have been returned home to Dhaka, as per the national airline Maldivian.

Currently, the island nation records a total of 8,667 virus cases of which 2,580 are the active case, in addition to 6,052 recoveries and 29 deaths.

